Bland County entertained Graham last Wednesday night at Bland Elementary and swept the G-Girls to run its record to 5-2 for the season.

Aggressive play right out of the gate set up a first set win and the Bears didn’t let up in scoring the 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 triumph.

With Chloe Dillow spreading the offense by recording 19 assists, the Bears had Tinley Worley end the night with eight kills and Kendall Worley finished with six to go along with 10 digs. Ashlyn Clemons had a big night with 16 digs.

“I believe we’re getting our confidence back after those two losses to Grayson County and Auburn,” Hunter Romano said. “Winning matches in straight sets keeps the morale high for everybody. We are settling in to playing our style and keeping control of the pace of the matches right now.”

The opening matches also put wins in Bland County’s corner as the JV squad took a 25-23, 20-25, 15-11 decision from the G-Girls while the middle school team was 18-25, 25-21, 15-12 victors in the first match.

Bland County capped a perfect week by picking up its third win as the Bears scored a 25-17, 25-11, 25-15 victory over visiting Galax last Thursday night.

Kendall Worley picked up five kills and added 12 digs to lead the win. Chloe Dillow had 12 assists and seven digs with Ashlyn Clemons contributing 19 digs.

With the win, the Bears improved to 6-2 overall for the season and 3-2 in the MED. Galax dropped to 0-3, 4-4 with the setback.

“It was an all-around team effort which is all a coach can ask for,” Hunter Romano stated. “It’s been a long week, playing three nights in a row but we did it and played well each night. With the midpoint of the season coming up, we need to focus and play solid. After bouncing back from a couple of losses, this group is showing their mental toughness.”

Tinley Worley chipped in 12 digs to the win with Jayla Morgan getting eight digs and a pair of serving aces. Addison Myers and Sierra Trail added four and three kills, respectively.

The preliminary games saw the Bears JV upend Galax 25-12, 25-20 to improve to 5-3 for the season. The middle school team, however, was defeated in straight sets by the Maroon Tide.