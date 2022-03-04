3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $549,000

VIEW TO TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY! Wake up smiling, with fresh county-air, blue skies, and majestic view of Mount Rogers and Whitetop Mountain that are the top2 highest points in VA, while sipping coffee on your front porch swing or rocking chair. You will appreciate the love & care that went into this custom-built Brick Ranch on 50 acres. Over 2457 finished sq. feet, this immaculate home features Living room with brick fireplace & tray ceiling opening to Kitchen featuring abundant custom cabinets, ample countertop, & recessed lighting, Formal dining room, large Owners Suite with soaker tub, shower, and twin walk-in closets. Additional 2 large Bedrooms w carpet, Full and Half bath and separate Laundry room. Basement features Huge Family room with wood stove, the basement workshop would delight any craftsman, tinkerer or hobbyist, along with walkout access. Property has mild rolling and sloping topography, which elevates the house and yard providing beautiful mountain views.