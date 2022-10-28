 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giles claims MED crown

Sophie Taylor had 32 kills and four blocks to lead the Giles High School volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-10 win over Auburn in the Mountain Empire District tournament final Wednesday in Pearisburg.

Macy Steele had 11 kills and 22 digs for Giles (19-3), while Natalie Buracker had six kills and five blocks.

Avery Zuckerwar had 16 kills and 26 digs for the Eagles (13-8). Madeline Lavergne added 16 kills and 10 digs. Madison Ketterer had 50 assists.

In the tournament consolation match, Bland County (17-7) beat Grayson County 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 on Wednesday at George Wythe.

Kylie Pope had 18 kills, two aces and 3 1/2 blocks for Grayson County (11-11). Carli Campbell had 26 assists and 15 digs. Chasity Wilson had 18 digs and six kills.

All four teams will play in the Region 2C tournament next week.

