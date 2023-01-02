Christmas & Beyond continues at Wytheville Training School

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center launched “Christmas and Beyond – A Celebration of the Season” event.

Inclusion and diversity of the holiday season could not be mistaken! From signage on the front lawn displaying “Merry Christmas” in five different languages, (French, Spanish, Italian, English and Swedish) to the flags of the countries recognizing Christmas is celebrated in more than 160 countries!

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the various traditions shared during the holiday season. Informational displays exhibited around the room reflected Advent, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, providing an opportunity for excellent information sharing, cultural infusion and positive community engagement, all in the spirit of the holiday.

A long-standing tradition in some American cultures, Robert “Bobby” Green read the poem “T’was the Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore. The spirit of the holiday began to embody the room as the magnificent voices of St. John’s Episcopal Church choir lifted spirits with several Christmas songs. Followed by a mini-Christmas concert by “Two Gals Singing” featuring Marsha Turpin and Karen Allison. Enjoying the entertainment while sipping hot cider or Grinch punch along with a plethora of holiday treats, allowing time to tour the African-American heritage museum.

Keeping History Alive… Just like Christmas & Beyond; in the 1930’s when the Wytheville Training School had 150-200 children on the small, little, campus located on the corner of 5th and Franklin St. Children celebrated the holidays in many ways reflecting of their cultural heritage like today. Gathered singing holiday songs, playing instruments, participating in one-act plays, and even painting colorful artwork on the windows, of candles and wreaths. As the celebration concluded on January 1 with the seventh principle of Kwanzaa, Imani (faith), which means to believe with all our hearts in our people, and parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

The WTSCC would like to thank all those who supported and celebrated the challenges and success of 2022. A special thanks to the gifted and talented employees of Sign Gypsies. We look forward to providing more education, community engagement, as well as new museum exhibits in 2023!