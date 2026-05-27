The Kingdom Heirs, a Dollywood favorite, returns to The Lincoln Theatre May 27, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Kingdom Heirs on Saturday, June 20, at 6 p.m.kAm%96 z:?85@> w6:CD :D @?6 @7 $@FE96C? v@DA6= |FD:4’D E@A >2=6 BF2CE6ED] %96 8C@FA DE2CE65 A6C7@C>:?8 :? =@42= 49FC496D 2?5 4@?46CE 92==D[ 2?5 2D E96:C >FD:4 2?5 >6DD286 DAC625 E@ 2 H:56C 2F5:6?46[ D@ 5:5 E96:C A@AF=2C:EJ 2?5 56>2?5]k^AmkAm{2E6C :? `hga[ E96J 3682? D:?8:?8 2E E96 $:=G6C s@==2C r:EJ E96>6 A2C<[ H9:49 :D ?@H s@==JH@@5] x? `hge[ H96? E96 E96>6 A2C< E@@< @? :ED ?6H ?2>6[ %96 z:?85@> w6:CD H2D 2D<65 E@ 364@>6 E96 C6D:56?E 8@DA6= 8C@FA]k^Am kAm%96 8C@FA 92D 249:6G65 :?5FDECJ 244=2:>[ :?4=F5:?8 >2?J ?@>:?2E:@?D 7@C 9@?@CD =:<6 %96 $v|p pH2C5D[ s@G6 pH2C5D[ 2?5 %96 $:?8:?8 }6HD u2? pH2C5D] w:ED =:<6 “x’== z?@H x’> w@>6[” “yFDE q6J@?5 E96 $F?D6E[” 2?5 “yFDE !C6249 y6DFD” 92G6 82C?6C65 25@C2E:@?[ 2EEC24E:?8 72?D 7C@> 2== 4@C?6CD @7 E96 4@F?ECJ] (:E?6DD E96 z:?85@> w6:CD’ FA=:7E:?8 46=63C2E:@? @7 E96 @=5\E:>6 8@DA6= D@F?5 @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_[ 2E e A]>] 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.