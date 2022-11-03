Local students to speak at Wytheville Veterans Day event

Three seniors from George Wythe High School will be the guest speakers at the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the ceremony will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. The three students will bring a youthful perspective to the importance of veterans in their community.

Bobby Burgess is a senior at George Wythe High School. Bobby is a member of the wrestling team, he competes on The Raider Team, and is a cadet in GWHS JROTC Program.

Owen Repass is a senior student-athlete at George Wythe High School. He is a member of the football and baseball teams. He also participates in the DECA, FCCLA and FCA clubs. Owen serves as the student representative for GWHS on the Superintendent Advisory Committee. After graduation, he will be attending Concord University to play baseball.

McKenzie Tate is a senior at George Wythe High School. She is a member of the volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track teams. McKenzie is in FBLA and was fortunate enough to compete at the state level last spring. McKenzie is also a state champion in track and field events and is leaning toward running track in college.

Additionally, another George Wythe High School student, Jaelyn Taylor will serve as the guest vocalist for the ceremony. Jaelyn is the lead singer of her band, Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South. She will be accompanied by another local musician, Adam McPeak.

The Wall of Honor Committee invites citizens to honor veterans from all military branches by attending this ceremony on Friday, November 11.