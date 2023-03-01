A new Virginia writers’ project is expected to produce its first publication this spring. Its first edition will include features that celebrate the history of Smyth and Wythe counties.

The Virginia Writers Project’s managing editor, John Nicolay, wants to ensure that Southwest Virginia has a strong presence in the modern version of the VWP. The new writers’ cooperative took its name from the original VWP that was established during the Great Depression to help writers, photographers, and artists earn a living. At that time, the project published state guides to help boost tourism.

The Virginia travelogue, Nicolay said, totaled about 700 pages. The contributors traveled every road in the commonwealth to create the guide to the Old Dominion, interviewing people along the way.

However, Nicolay said, the travel guide included little information about Southwest Virginia. In the rural communities, he said, the writers found courthouses and monuments but little else.

The 21st-century VWP publication, he said, “will celebrate where we live” and Virginia’s diversity.

Nicolay, now a professor at the University of Maryland but resident of the commonwealth, is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

He entered the publishing world while a student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, earning a Master’s in history and a PhD in public policy. Nicolay researched and wrote historic columns for the Montgomery News-Messenger. His passion for preserving history led to his involvement in establishing a museum for Montgomery County, which is now the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.

With his degrees in hand, Nicolay began a teaching career.

Still, he said, “I’ve always been a writer.”

Nicolay even wrote a book to help others fine tune their personal writing: “Journaling ~ everyone has a story.”

About eight years ago, he couldn’t resist the pull to be and work with others who possess a passion for writing. He joined Blue Ridge Writers, a chapter of the Virginia Writers Club.

With them, Nicolay laid out a plan to publish this journal.

Over the years, Nicolay has edited frequently and worked on the publication of three journals.

However, Nicolay had learned that many vanity press publications aren’t read by a wide audience.

For this journal, he wanted something different. “You have to have a market,” he said.

He and fellow writers began to explore two questions: “Who is our market? And, how can we serve it?”

As they focused in, Nicolay said, they realized they could do a great serve by bringing to light stories of areas and people that had often been overlooked. They agreed “to celebrate where we live.”

Nicolay volunteered to serve as the journal’s editor.

Work began last summer with Nicolay reaching out to county historical societies and the history and English departments of colleges and universities across the state, seeking their help.

In Wythe County, he connected the public library, which helped him develop a photo essay about Wytheville’s historic Main Street. He quickly realized, “How beautiful Main Street was with its old homes.”

Nicolay has also connected with Bill Veselik, Marion resident and Wytheville Community College archivist, about a possible story on the fires in Wytheville in 1920.

Nicolay, with the help of the Library of Virginia, is writing a review of the Marion Democrat in the late 19th century. The Smyth County newspaper, he said, often included reports and letters from people that provide insight into the culture of the community in the 1890s.

The first edition is also expected to feature pieces about the Civilian Conservation Corps in Lee County, the chancery court’s work in Scott County, and the 1907 murder trial of Judge G.W. Loving of Nelson County. According to Nicolay, “The judge’s 20-year-old daughter lied about her drinking, claiming that the son of the sheriff drugged and defiled her. The judge shot him. He was acquitted using ‘the unwritten law’ as his defense. That is, don't mess with my women.”

The journal will publish under the title “Redux” – again a nod to the original Virginia Writers Project. It will be overseen by an editorial board and will feature multiple writing styles, including both academic and creative writing.

Nicolay invites interested authors, photographers, and artists to send queries about possible submissions.

The Virginia Writers Project expects to publish “Redux” quarterly. To learn more about the project’s work and submissions, visit https://www.virginiawritersproject.com/.