Great first or second home. This home was built in the 1900's and has had some updates. It is in need of some TLC. The owner has incorporated an enclosed front porch with plenty of windows to maximize the true feeling of a farm house. Offering 1 bedroom on the main level and two on the second level with one bath. Plenty room to add on with over 5 acres of rolling, mostly open land. Bring the horses. Near horse trails and Jefferson National Forest. Perfect for investment or rental. A two car cinderblock 24 X 24 detached garage is fantastic for storage or to be used as a workshop. The possibilities for this property are endless. Joining a state maintained road and located near the Elk Creek Valley in Comers Rock, one of the areas most desired locations, this is a must see!! Priced at only $129,900
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $129,900
