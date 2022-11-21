 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DMV encourages more people to renew vehicle registrations online

This fall and winter, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is asking individuals to skip the line and renew vehicle registrations online instead.

Each month, an average of 37,000 customers visits a DMV customer service center in person to renew their vehicle registration.

There are a number of benefits to renewing online:

• Save time – renewing a vehicle registration online takes only minutes and eliminates the drive and wait time at DMV.

• Save money – renewing online for one year saves $1, two years saves $2, and three years saves $3.

• Simple transaction – all you need is your registration card with your title number and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN). No online account is required. Just pay online and you’re done.

• Instant update –your account is updated automatically and decals are mailed within five business days.

“We understand life gets busy, and we don’t want a simple vehicle registration renewal to be something customers worry about,” said Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “Completing this transaction online takes just minutes and allows customers to spend their valuable time on the things that matter most to them.”

Approximately 232,000 customers a month already renew their vehicle registration online.

Get started by visiting dmvNOW.com/onlineservices.

