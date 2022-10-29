 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $230,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $230,000

If you are looking for country living within town limits this is the home for you. This well loved, move in ready brick home is a must see! You can move right in or make it your own. Less than 2 miles from Interstate 81 and 3 miles to beautiful downtown Wytheville. This will not last long so schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…