Mickey Bell to perform Christian comedy show at Lincoln Theatre with Night of Laughs Tour Aug 5, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Mickey Bell on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.kAmq6== DEC:G6D E@ EFC? E@F89 E:>6D :?E@ 36==J =2F89D— 3=6?5:?8 =2F89E6C[ C62= =:76[ 2?5 6?4@FC286>6?E 7@C 72>:=:6D[ 49FC496D[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 2F5:6?46D] p7E6C 56=:G6C:?8 2 A6C7@C>2?46 2D 2? @A6?:?8 24E 7@C y2D@? rC233 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6[ q6== :D 6I4:E65 E@ C6EFC? E@ |2C:@? 7@C 2 7F== D6E @7 C6=2E23=6 ;@<6D]k^AmkAmp7E6C =@D:?8 6G6CJE9:?8[ q6== C63F:=E 9:D =:76 E9C@F89 72:E9[ 4@F?D6=:?8[ >65:42E:@?[ 2?5 2 =@E @7 =2F89E6C] }@H 96 H@C<D E@ 96=A @E96CD C62=:K6 E96J 2C6?VE 2=@?6] q6== 36=:6G6D[ “tG6CJ@?6 92D 2 DE@CJ] p?5 :7 H6 42? =2F89 23@FE :E[ H6 42? 86E E9C@F89 :E]”k^Am kAmu@C 2 }:89E @7 {2F89D[ 42E49 9:D FA4@>:?8 =:G6 D6E 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 @? pF8] ag] q6== :D 2=D@ @776C:?8 2 =:>:E65 ?F>36C @7 'x! >66E\2?5\8C66E E:4<6ED[ :?4=F5:?8 2 =:>:E65 65:E:@? A@DE6C]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Saltville launches farmers market Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.