LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Embracing digital learning

The Wythe County Public Library continues to provide computer classes using DigitalLearn.org.

Email Basics will be offered on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 12, Internet Basics will be offered at 10 a.m., and Cyber Security will be offered at 11 a.m.

These sessions will also be offered on a one-on-one basis by appointment only. Please contact WCPL (276-228-4951) to reserve your seat for a class or make an appointment for an individual workshop session. Workshops generally last less than an hour.

For those who like to learn at their own pace, come by the library and a staff member will show you how to use the Digital Learn website to choose your own path for digital learning. There are a wide range of courses on Internet use, such as Navigation of Websites, Computer basics for Windows and Mac users, Video Conferencing and Using tablets. Self-paced and self-directed sessions are available at any Wythe Grayson Regional Library facility.

The courses being offered at the Wythe County Public Library in December will provide a time to learn about the topic and time to practice skills. Each attendee will leave with handouts that cover the topic discussed. Light refreshments will be served prior to and after the class.

Details for December classes are listed below.

In the Email Basic course, attendees will create an email account, learn how to perform basic functions like send, receive, and reply to an email. Also covered will be how to recognize and deal with spam, organize, and delete emails and search for messages. This class is for beginners.

Internet Basics is an introduction to basic terminology, functionality and navigation of internet browsers, search engines and websites. This class is also designed for beginners.

Cyber Security Basics class will go over how to be safe online with your accounts, passwords and an overview of fraud and scams.

These classes are provided by Public Library Association Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive and AT&T.

Coming up next week at the Wythe County Public Library:

Dungeons and Dragons gamers meet Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Holiday Lights and Sounds Storytime is Wednesday at 10 a.m. for youngsters. A Lego Club meeting with Tweens and Teens is also Wednesday, at 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library hold their November/December meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. A Winter Themed Painting Class is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Seating is limited, so contact the library to see if spaces remain.

The Twisted Stitchers get together Friday at 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Public Library monthly used-books sale is Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a first look at new additions at the Wythe County Public Library, ready for checkout:

Non-Fiction: “Woodburning Workshop: Essential Techniques & Creative Projects for Beginners” by Court O’Reilly; “Hollywood: The Oral History” by Jeanine Basinger.

Fiction: “A Christmas Deliverance” by Anne Perry (mystery); “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham; “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich; “We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick; “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger; “Now Is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson; “Murder at Black Oaks” by Philip Margolin; “Theft of an Idol” by Dana Stabenow (mystery); “The Prisoner’ by B. A. Paris; “The Dark Between the Trees” by Fiona Barnett; “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (large print); “The Keeper” by Tanananve Due.

Graphic Novels: “The Mythology Class: Where Philippine Legends Become Reality” by Arnold Arre.

Audiobooks: “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham.

Young Readers: “H is for Honey: A Beekeeping Alphabet” by Robbyn Frankenhuyzen; “High Five” by Adam Rubin; “A is for Bee: An Alphabet Book in Transition” by Ellen Heck; “My Name Is a Story” by Ashanti; “A Big Mooncake for Little Star” by Grace Lin.