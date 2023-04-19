Baseball

Dogs swamp Blues

Andrew Larimer had four hits as Tazewell rolled past Richlands for a 13-1 Southwest District rivalry win.

Tre Blankenship (3-for-6, two RBIs) and Connor Cline (2-for-5, two doubles, two runs) also played well as part of a 16-hit onslaught.

Tazewell pitcher Luke Childress struck out 13 and scattered just three hits. CJ Earls, Levi White and Connor McCracken had the hits for Richlands with White scoring the team’s only run.

The Blue Tornado committed eight errors.

Tazewell edges Blue Devils

Connor Cline had three hits as Tazewell beat Grayson County by one run – 5-4 - for the second time this season.

Tre Blankenship added two hits and Gavin Duty picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Grayson County (8-5) received a home run from Mac Goad.

The Bulldogs took a 7-6 win over Grayson County four days earlier.

Bearcats pull ahead of Richlands

A four-run third inning highlighted by Cody Griffith’s two-run single helped Virginia High take control against Southwest District rival as the Bearcats ran their winning streak to five games with a 5-4 victory.

VHS (6-4) received two hits from EJ Hucks as well, while Lucas Whitt was the winning pitcher and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Richlands got two hits from C.J. Earls.

Marion blanks G-Men

Jack Pugh and Mason Pugh combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Marion overpowered Graham for a lopsided 12-0, five-inning Southwest District win.

Brody Witt had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes at the plate, while Brady Roberts recorded three RBIs and Reid Osborne contributed three hits.

Softball

Tazewell shuts out Tornado

Carly Compton came close to pitching the most perfect of perfect games as the Tazewell sophomore struck out 20 of the 22 batters she faced in a 4-0 win over nemesis Richlands.

Compton hit Haleigh Martin with a pitch and that was the only baserunner the Blue Tornado managed.

Tazewell managed just four hits against Richlands starting hurler Arin Rife, who struck out 12. Two of those came from Haley Reynolds.

College Watch

Former Blues shine

Rachel Rife is one of the top performers at Alice Lloyd College’s softball team, sporting a .257 batting average. Meanwhile Emma Crawford continues to crush it at Bluefield State. She is batting .272 and has swatted three homers and drove in 19 runs this season.