Jake Watters began the month of July triumphantly.

The Bland native notched a win in a Saturday game, and did so impressively.

Watters, who previously pitched at Bland County High School and West Virginia University, crafted five scoreless innings for the Lansing Lugnuts in their 8-3 win over the Great Lake Loons.

He yielded three hits, walked two and recorded five strikeouts for the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Watters is 2-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 starts.