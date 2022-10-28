Pastor shares his new insights into passage of The Revelation

It seems like I am not through with my season of trials. I had two more surgeries: one on Oct. 9 and the other on the 11th. The worst part for me was that I was to preach in Abingdon on the 23rd and could not make it. It would have been the first time in almost a year. After preaching for almost 50 years, I still have the desire to be in the pulpit. That is where I feel the most at home.

I am thankful that Smyth County News & Messenger has allowed me to share a portion of my ministry by publishing my columns. They have been a real friend over the past three years. During that time, I have had nine surgeries most of which were minor when compared to the heart transplant in November of 2019.

Enough of that. I want to tell you about something I just learned in Revelation 22. Having read this many times, it seems as though I never really saw it until a couple of days ago.

I have always been a little confused about why, when everything is done that Jesus would twice say, “Behold, I come quickly.”

In the vision or revelation, John is taken from the need of the seven churches to the Lamb opening the book that none other could open. He has been witness to the catching away of the church. Then, the journey through the 3½ years of rampant ungodliness, followed by 3½ years of God’s judgment.

John has seen it all unfold in his vision, including the judgment seat of Christ to the Great White Throne Judgment. He witnessed, in his vision, the coming of the King of Kings, with his garment dipped in blood and his name was called “The Word of God.” (Rev. 19:13-16)

Finally, John bears witness to the holy city coming down from the heavens -- the New Jerusalem, in all its splendor with twelve foundations of precious stones, which have the names of the 12 apostles of the Lamb. There were 12 gates and each one made from a single pearl.

Beginning with the first verse in chapter 22, John is allowed to see inside the city where there is a crystal river flowing out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. (Did you notice that last statement?) The tree of life that bears 12 manner of fruit every month.

Be careful with the next little bit. Nothing accursed will be found there anymore, and the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it. His servants shall serve him, and they shall see his face. (Hallelujah!) There will be no night, no need of the candle or the light of the sun. It does not say that the candle or the sun no longer exist, only that the light they produce is no longer needed for the Lamb will be the light.

Starting with verse 6, the angel proclaims that all that has been revealed to him, by word and by vision, are very real and will come to pass shortly.

In the following comments, the word “book” is used five times in this chapter. The word “book” bears a meaning that is from the time in which it was written. The real meaning is a writing upon a scroll. At first, I thought that the reference to the book meant the entire writings of the Word of God, but upon further study it appears that this writing is singled out.

“This Book” is used in verses 7, 9, 10, twice in 18, and 19. “This prophecy” is used in verse 19. We understand that “This Book” translates to “this writing.”

With that in mind, this chapter includes a warning against anyone taking liberties with the writing or words of this book. Remember, that Revelation is the last of God’s warnings against not being ready for what he guarantees will be the end of the story for life on this planet, as we know it.

The time is coming “soon” when the church shall be caught away in the twinkling of an eye, followed by seven years of troubles and judgment, followed by a thousand-year reign of Christ and his followers with Satan being cast into the bottomless pit. After that the devil will be released from the pit, where he will gather all those of evil hearts, after experiencing a thousand years of peace, and they will come against the Holy City and God will destroy them. The Earth will be refurbished by fire and it will be new in ways we cannot imagine. The Holy City shall come down and then be upon the new Earth.

All this, John was told not to hide these writings but publish them among the churches as God’s last attempt to warn mankind of the cost of not accepting his free gift of salvation. Twice Jesus says, “Behold, I come quickly.” John’s duty was to go and tell the churches.