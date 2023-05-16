Several miles of dirt roads are on the path to paving.

After a May 9 public hearing on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s six-year plan, county leaders voted to move forward on the plan, setting it for a final vote at an upcoming meeting.

Andy Fowler of VDOT presented to the board its options for the funds available. The 2023 allocation, he said, totals $1.14 million, which at roughly $356,000 per mile can pave 3.2 miles of road.

The county and state had looked at six stretches of road to be added to the six-year plan, Fowler said. All but one, which didn’t meet qualifications, will be getting topped.

The first one discussed on May 9 was Johnny Lane in Crockett. That 3.2 miles wasn’t added to the six-year plan pot; however, maintenance funding was secured so that the 3.2 miles of the road could be completed.

Stillwell Road in Fort Chiswell didn’t qualify for an upgrade, Fowler said, because steep cliffs on one side of the road and slopes down to a creek on the other prevent widening.

Of the roads studied, Windy Hill Drive had the highest traffic count at 260 vehicles per day. The 0.7-mile road in Crockett runs from Mussers Mill Road to Ridge Avenue. The plan will also include 0.6 miles of Cline Road in Rural Retreat, the 1.6 mile Cinnamon Run off Grayson Turnpike and the 0.9-mile Trout Farm Road in Rural Retreat.

Speaking for his neighbors on Trout Farm Road during the public hearing, Dr. Michael Spraker told Supervisors that the road is highly traveled, especially during the peak of fishing season, bringing in out-of-towners.

The vote allows Cline Road, Cinnamon Run, Trout Farm Road and Windy Hill Road to be added to the six-year plan.

Board Chair Brian Vaught, after the hearing, asked Fowler to look at adding a section of Crawfish Road at a future date.

Fowler also gave an update on Gleaves Road Bridge.

In February, Supervisors gave their OK to work on the bridge spanning Cripple Creek. The county approved a 16-month, $1.4 million option to repair and strengthen the historic span. The Gleaves Road Bridge is a metal truss bridge that was built sometime in the late 1800s. It was moved to its current location and used as a railroad bridge in 1903. The rail line was abandoned in 1938 and the bridge was re-opened to car traffic in 1948.

At the February meeting, Fowler told the board that the 16-month timeframe should be pretty accurate and that the repairs would carry a 25-year life expectancy.

At the May meeting, Fowler said that work has started, though no boots are on the ground yet. The district has begun ordering material and planning and things appear to be on-schedule.

Though it wasn’t part of the public hearing, Supervisors, after approving making its decision on the six-year plan tackled another road, albeit one that no one has driven on in the past 40 or so years.

The board unanimously approved vacating the old road that was in use when Rural Retreat Lake was built. The road currently run through the lake; however, there are sections of that road still in use, where there are houses.

Bear said that he didn’t believe that VDOT had in its records where the old road had been abandoned. The board also voted to keep the sections of the road where people live as VDOT-maintained roads.