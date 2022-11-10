Holiday events planned for McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Memorial Chapel

The McGlothlin Center for the Arts and the Memorial Chapel at Emory & Henry College welcomes audiences for performances that celebrate the holiday season throughout November and December, including a jazz performance, a symphony performance, a choral concert, a ballet production and a brass concert.

The first performance of the holiday season is the Semester Sign-Off jazz performance from the Trivette Quartet featuring Emory & Henry student musicians seeking to “calm the mind and soothe the soul” in a semester-ending free concert Monday, Nov. 14 in the lobby amphitheatre of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at 5 p.m. The Trivette Quartet includes Emory & Henry College professor of geography Ed Davis on bass; Emory & Henry junior Alex Withers on guitar; Emory & Henry senior John Dempsey Rice III on piano, and Virginia Highlands Community College student Izzy Trivette both on the drums and vocals.

“Listening to music jazz can calm your mind and soothe your soul,” said the assistant to the director of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts and organizer of the event E&H student Colton Williams. Attendees will be treated to refreshments and the opportunity for an after-concert visit to the gallery to experience the work of artist Susan Fecho. The event is free and open to the public. “This is a great way for students to close out the semester! They can take a break from studies and enjoy the company of their friends and professors as they enjoy great music and reflect on their Emory & Henry experience.”

The second performance is by the Symphony of the Mountains, featuring its popular “By the Fireside” concerts. Beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the halls of the auditorium will be filled with the music of classic and contemporary holiday favorites with the participation of guest music groups from around the region. The performance will be held in the Kennedy~Reedy Theatre. Tickets for this event may be purchased through the Symphony by calling 423-392-8423.

Additionally, the Music Department will celebrate Christmas with the Season of Light: Hanging of the Greens in the Memorial Chapel on the Emory campus. Join us on Sunday, Nov. 13 for an evening of readings and music featuring college choral music ensembles beginning at 7:30 p.m. After the performance, stick around for the holiday reception with cookies and hot apple cider.

The third holiday production at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts will be the work of Highlands Ballet, which presents two performances of “Santa’s Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at noon and 6 p.m. in the Kennedy~Reedy Theatre. For tickets, call 276-944-6333 or visit www.ehc.edu/mca/tickets.

The story follows Santa and Mrs. Claus, secretly followed by the beautiful Holly Berry, as they leave the toyshop to travel through a dense forest to gather extraordinary gifts from exotic lands. In the Snow Glade, the Snow Queen summons beautiful snowflake maidens to welcome Santa as he prepares for his holiday journey around the world.

The last performance of December is a concert by the Emory & Henry Faculty Brass Ensemble. This performance, entitled Christmas at Emory, will feature an exciting and heartwarming tribute to the holiday season. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Kennedy~Reedy Theatre. For tickets, call 276-944-6333 or visit www.ehc.edu/mca/tickets.