Wytheville’s Silas Edmonds took first in the 9 and under age group in the June 26 Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour meet at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Virginia.

Edmonds shot a 51 to win the age group, followed by Benjamin Schendel of Christiansburg with a 55. Connor Kitts of Bluefield, Virginia finished in third, carding a 58.

In the summer of 1999, Fincastle Country Club had a number of young aspiring golfers and the idea of a small regional junior golf tour was launched under the direction of then head professional Vic Sorrell and several club members.

Surrounding golf courses were invited to join the effort and thus, the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour began its quest to promote the game of golf to young players throughout the two Virginias.

For 25 summers, the Tour has provided competitive opportunities at venues throughout the area including a return to Fincastle on Monday, June 26, for the East River Anesthesiology and Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias Junior Classic.

Now owned by the town of Bluefield, the course is still a fantastic host for junior golf.

“We are very appreciative of Fincastle and their wonderful staff for a fantastic experience and for what it has meant to the Tour for 25 years,” said director of tour operations Dewayne Belcher. “It is a challenging course, but very fair and good for the young players.”

Windy conditions made play quite challenging for the 60 young players. Here is a recap of the age group results:

The 17-18 age group was won by Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg.

Gillespie posted a score of 5 over par 75. He is a member of the Giles High School golf team and made five birdies to help secure the win, though some holes weren’t so kind. He was happy with the win, but admitted, “it was an up and down round. When I was good, I was able to put some good scores on the card. When I was bad, it wasn’t so pretty.”

Brody Shull of Radford was five strokes back with a score of 80 to finish second. Bobcat teammate Lucas Beeler finished third with a score of 81.

In the 15 and 16 age group, Harris Camp of Ronaoke shot a three over par 73 to win, making four birdies during the round including a pair on the final two holes to post the low round of the day. That finish allowed Harris to separate himself from Peyton Mason of Willis, who was second in the age group with a score of 79. Rocky Frye of Bramwell, West Virginia, was a shot back at 80 and finished third.

Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia, overcame rough start in the 13-14 age group, making three much-needed pars on the final three holes to shoot 83 and edge Brody Thomas of Glade Spring by a single shot. Thomas had a narrow one shot lead after 17, but Stover’s par made the difference as Thomas stumbled home with an unfortunate double bogey.

Evan Singleton of Pulaski shot 88 and finished third.

In the 10-12 age group, J.J. Robertson of Blacksburg shot a three over par 38 for the win. Robertson tallied two birdies, including one on the final hole. Liam Smith of Elliston was second with an impressive score of 40. Josiah Underwood of Floyd was third, a shot back at 41.