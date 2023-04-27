The internationally touring ABBA tribute, The FABBA Show, is performing at The Lincoln Theatre on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $65.

Get ready to dance and jive and have the time of your life!

The FABBA Show is the world-class homage to 70s pop sensation ABBA.

Featuring a high-energy, full-of-fun, and internationally acclaimed cast that will take you on a glittery, sparkling and truly magical journey back to the disco and the 70s.

The FABBA Show is famous for its flashy stage production, extravagant costumes, exciting choreography and innate ability to drive an audience wild.

Audiences will dance in the aisles and sing at the top of their voices.

Forming five years ago, The FABBA Show was later labeled “The world’s top ABBA tribute” by The London Times. Today, the production features costumed performers singing and playing dance floor classics such as "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Take a Chance On Me," "Super Trouper" and "Voulez-Vous.”

As founder Mary-Claire Marshall says, "We will have you singing along and if you are very brave, you will get up and dance with us.”

For information on The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call (276)783-6092.