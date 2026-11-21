Conservation and Recreation department names new Virginia Natural Heritage Program director Nov 21, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Lesley Starke Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced the selection of Lesley Starke as the new director of the Virginia Natural Heritage Program.kAm$E2C<6 3C:?8D ?62C=J EH@ 564256D @7 6IA6C:6?46 :? 4@?D6CG2E:@? =6256CD9:A[ ?2EFC2= C6D@FC46 >2?286>6?E[ 3:@5:G6CD:EJ 4@?D6CG2E:@?[ =2?5 AC@E64E:@?[ DE6H2C5D9:A 2?5 AF3=:4 25>:?:DEC2E:@? E@ E96 C@=6] %96 >:DD:@? @7 E96 AC@8C2> :D E@ 4@?D6CG6 ':C8:?:2’D 3:@5:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAm$E2C<6[ H9@ 92D 366? D6CG:?8 2D 2? 24E:?8 2DD:DE2?E 5:C64E@C D:?46 yF?6 `_[ a_ad[ ;@:?65 :? a_ab 2D 49:67 @7 ?2EFC2= 2C62D DE6H2C5D9:A[ @G6CD66:?8 C6DE@C2E:@? 2?5 >2?286>6?E 677@CED 24C@DD ':C8:?:2’D eh ?2EFC2= 2C62 AC6D6CG6D]k^Am kAm“{6D=6J $E2C<6 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 2? 23:=:EJ E@ 3C:?8 A6@A=6 E@86E96C[ 3F:=5 4@?D6?DFD 2C@F?5 4@>A=6I :DDF6D[ 2?5 >@G6 E96 :>A@CE2?E H@C< @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 }2EFC2= w6C:E286 !C@8C2> 7@CH2C5[” D2:5 sr# s:C64E@C }:<<: #@G?6C] “w6C 6IA6C:6?46 >2?28:?8 @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 3F:=5:?8 DEC@?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9:? 2?5 24C@DD 286?4:6D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D A@D:E:@?D 96C H6== E@ =625 E96 AC@8C2> :?E@ :ED ?6IE 492AE6C]”k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion 'Hot' Virginia Tech has fun in wire-to-wire win over Northwestern kAmq67@C6 ;@:?:?8 sr#[ $E2C<6 >2?2865 2 DE2E6H:56 ?6EH@C< @7 ?2EFC6 AC6D6CG6D :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 7@C E96 !=2?E r@?D6CG2E:@? !C@8C2>] $96 :D 2? 64@=@8:DE H:E9 2 324<8C@F?5 :? 4@?D6CG2E:@? @7 6?52?86C65 DA64:6D 2?5 ?2EFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D 2?5 9@=5D 2 >2DE6CVD 568C66 :? 6?G:C@?>6?E2= >2?286>6?E 7C@> sF<6 &?:G6CD:EJVD }:49@=2D $49@@= @7 E96 t?G:C@?>6?E]k^Am kAm“~?6 @7 E96 E9:?8D x =@G6 23@FE 4@?D6CG2E:@? :D E92E E96 H@C< H6 5@ E@52J H:== >2EE6C =@?8 27E6C H6’C6 8@?6[” $E2C<6 D2:5] “u@C c_ J62CD[ E9:D AC@8C2> 92D 366? AC@E64E:?8 2 C6>2C<23=6 ?2EFC2= =6824J 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D] pD 2 ':C8:?:2?[ x 42?’E :>28:?6 2 >@C6 >62?:?87F= C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ E92? 96=A:?8 42CCJ E92E H@C< 7@CH2C5]”k^AmkAmr9@D6? :? 2 ?2E:@?H:56 D62C49[ $E2C<6 3682? 96C ?6H 5FE:6D =2DE H66<]k^Am kAm$E2C<6 :D E96 7@FCE9 5:C64E@C @7 E96 AC@8C2>[ H9:49 :D >2C<:?8 :ED c_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ E9:D J62C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps…