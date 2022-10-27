Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Adam Bolt are on next Farm and Fun Time

Asheville-based, soul-driven rock outfit Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast and Adam Bolt, an award-winning singer-songwriter based in Abingdon, will perform on WBCM Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time live variety show at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

"Caitlin Krisko is a killer vocalist in the vein of Joss Stone, Grace Potter and Susan Tedeschi, and Adam Bolt is one of our region's most gifted and provocative songwriters," said Farm and Fun Time host and station Program Director Kris Truelsen, "Both acts exemplify the very best of our region's soundtrack across a spectrum of genres. We're really looking forward to bringing these acts together on one stage."

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast's performances led them to working with members of Tedeschi Trucks Band and David Bowie's Blackstar Band on their latest studio album "Lost My Sight." An alchemy of soul and rock arrangements with dashes of blues and pop, the band has shared stages with Mavis Staples, the late Charles Bradley, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Marcus King, The String Cheese Incident, Bettye Lavette, and Gregg Allman's Buffalo Mountain Jam, among others.

Bolt is an award-winning songwriter and self-proclaimed troubadour of Abingdon, who says his songs are "cynical, sensationalized, and seasoned in the key of country." His detailed observations of the natural world are hidden throughout his music. By day, Bolt is a grape farmer in which mundane labor allows for a void in his brain to think about things. These things turn into songs and then the songs are garnished with stories. Bolt is a student of Todd Snider, Tom T. Hall, Roger Miller, and John Prine, among others.

Tying the evening of music together is Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles, who weave introductions, music segues, original sponsor messages and humor throughout the program. Based in Johnson City, Tenn., the band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as "...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated - not just replicated."

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show are $35 and may be purchased by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol's Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station's free mobile app.