Baseball

Hurricanes shut out Northwood

Mason Pugh doubled and drove in three runs to lead Marion a five-inning home shutout of the Smyth County rival Panthers, 13-0.

Carter Sayers and Kade Terry also doubled for the Scarlet Hurricanes, while Jack Pugh hit a two-run home run. Brody Taylor and Sayers also drove in two runs. Corbin Babe started and picked up the win. Sayers and Jack Pugh also helped hold the Panthers to one hit.

Northwood’s lone hit came from Richard Gonzalez.

Chilhowie upends Richlands

Ben Kilbourne was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Connor Smith also drove in three runs to lead Chilhowie past the Blue Tornado, 13-2

Isaac Booth and Talan Poe combined to allow just one hit over five innings for the Warriors (5-4).

Parker Lowe doubled and drove in a run for Richlands.

Bears maul Warriors

The Bears collected eight hits against five pitchers en route to a 10-2 win over the Warriors.

Alex Ireson and Eli Blanton led Union with two hits apiece, while Espn Evans and Cole Chandler both drove in two runs.

Dawson Tuell paced Chilhowie with two hits.

Rebels declaw Tigers

The Rebels took a 10-8 win behind a nine-hit attack.

Aidan Monahan drove in three runs on two hits for PH, while Caleb Phipps and Trajan Cannon each had two hits.

Honaker finished with 10 hits, with Matt Nunley contributing two.

Softball

Canes handle Panthers

Taylor Preston had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs and Mya Ferland scattered five hits to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 9-2 win over the Panthers.

Jaylin Ferland also homered for Marion, which scored seven runs in the second inning.

Sydney Carter and Karlee Frye had two hits each for Northwood.

Rye Cove blanks PH

Eden Muncy struck out 11 and Gracie Turner homered and tripled to lead Rye Cove to an opening game 6-0 non-district road softball win over Patrick Henry on Tuesday night.

Rheagan Waldron, Sara Byrd and Montanna Dillowe had two hits each for Rye Cove. Patrick Henry’s lone hit was by Marah Woodlee.

Muncy had three hits and Turner and Hood had two each in the 12-2 second game win for the Eagles.

Kenzi Hood allowed just one hit to Patrick Henry, that being to Sophie Wright.