Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, April 16, was from Ephesians 5 telling us as God’s dear children, we are living in the light. Paul instructs us to try to learn what pleases the Lord. We are to stay away from those who deceive us with foolish words of immorality or indecency, but rather give thanks to God for God is light. When all things are brought out to the light, their true nature is revealed. So be careful how you live.

Read and study God’s Word, spend time with the Lord in prayer so you can live wisely and enjoy peace and love in your heart and with your family and friends.

I pray, Father, that we can be tolerant of one another and not be “right fighters” since we are all sinners saved by grace. Amen.

Happy birthday to David Saferight and Ola Dixon on April 29.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; the Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.

Lots of senior adults took advantage of the lovely weather last Wednesday and joined in the fun and fellowship at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for our monthly “Senior Adult Day.” We had devotions, played bingo and ate a delicious lunch prepared by Doris Daugherty. We do this every second Wednesday of the month.

Phyllis Burress and I enjoyed the Primitive Quartet on Saturday night. This was their last time coming to Wytheville as they are retiring this year.

Have a great week and count your blessings.