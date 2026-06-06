Ballad names Smyth hospital's chief medical officer Jun 6, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Dr. Jamie Bartley Submitted photo Dr. Jesse Sulzer Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballad Health has tasked the chief medical officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center with also filling the same post for Smyth County Community Hospital and Russell County Hospital.kAm~? %9FCD52J[ q2==25 2??@F?465 E92E sC] y2>:6 q2CE=6J[ s~[ H:== 6IA2?5 9:D C@=6 E@ :?4=F56 $rrw 2?5 #rw]k^AmkAmsC] y6DD6 $F=K6C[ |s[ H2D 2=D@ 2D<65 E@ D6CG6 2D 49:67 >65:42= @77:46C 7@C w@=DE@? '2==6J |65:42= r6?E6C 2?5 x?5:2? !2E9 r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= H9:=6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ D6CG6 2D 49:67 >65:42= @77:46C @7 y@9?DE@? |6>@C:2= w@DA:E2= H9:=6 2 ?2E:@?2= D62C49 :D 4@?5F4E65 E@ 7:== E92E C@=6]k^Am kAmx? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ q2==25 D2:5 E96D6 2?5 @E96C =6256CD9:A EC2?D:E:@?D H6C6 “56D:8?65 E@ DEC6?8E96? 4=:?:42= 4@==23@C2E:@?[ C6:?7@C46 @A6C2E:@?2= 4@?E:?F:EJ 2?5 4@?E:?F6 25G2?4:?8 BF2=:EJ 2?5 A2E:6?E 42C6 24C@DD E96 DJDE6>]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway kAm“%96D6 D6=64E:@?D C67=64E E96 56AE9 @7 4=:?:42= E2=6?E H6 92G6 4F=E:G2E65 H:E9:? q2==25 w62=E9 2?5 @FC 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 56G6=@A:?8 DEC@?8 =6256CD H9@ F?56CDE2?5 @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D[ @FC 9@DA:E2=D 2?5 @FC >:DD:@?[” D2:5 sC] r925 r@F49[ AC6D:56?E @7 q2==25 w62=E9’D }@CE96C? #68:@?]k^AmkAmr@F49 2=D@ D2:5 E92E “… sC] $F=K6C 2?5 sC] q2CE=6J 92G6 62C?65 E96 ECFDE 2?5 C6DA64E @7 A9JD:4:2?D 2?5 E62> >6>36CD 24C@DD E96 DJDE6> E9C@F89 E96:C 4@==23@C2E:G6 =6256CD9:A 2?5 F?H2G6C:?8 7@4FD @? BF2=:EJ 42C6]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Skeins of chunky yarn fill the multiple cubicles lining a portion of the classroom wall. Everyone, teacher and students alike, believe the yar…