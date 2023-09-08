Senior Marki Palmer tallied 28 digs and served four aces as the Northwood Panthers swept the Raiders of J.I. Burton, 3-0..

Karlee Frye offered up18 assists, nine kills and two blocks for the Panthers. Amira Lowe came up with 11 digs and Sydney Carter finished with 15 kills, 10 assists, nine digs and two blocks.

Marion hung a 3-0 loss on county rival Chilhowie, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 on Wednesday.

Brooke Langston had 10 kills, along with seven service points and three blocks to lead Marion.

Ella Moss finished with 13 service points, 12 digs, eight kills, four aces and0 two blocks while Kursten Thomas added 14 service points and two kills. Aubree Whitt chipped in12 assists, seven service points and four digs) as the Hurricanes improved to 5-1.

It was the 301st career head-coaching win for Marion boss Amanda Hanshew.

Chilhowie was paced by Madi Preston who had seven digs and five kills. Lexi Williams came up with 16 digs, seven assists and four kills. Audrey Gilley had 13 digs in the loss.