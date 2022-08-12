You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: GracieBreed:MaltiPooAge:5 yearsAdoption fee:$225Foster Location: BlandMy name is Gracie... View on PetFinder
Gracie
Related to this story
Most Popular
All criminal charges have been dropped against an Ivanhoe man who was arrested in February after a police standoff at his residence.
A Galax organization hopes to open a Marion day support center for individuals with developmental disabilities this September. While the propo…
Two students from the Smyth Career & Technology Center competed in state and national competition this past spring as part of the SkillsUS…
As students prepare to head back to school next week, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler took the opportunity this week to bolster educators’ pr…
For the times we can't be in air conditioning, there are many low-cost, energy-efficient ways to cool off that don't involve sitting in an ice bath all day.
New hires at Floyd County Public Schools completed orientation last week ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. There are three new principals th…
Patrick County resident Brittany Cockram is Tri-Area Community Health’s new Behavioral Health provider in Floyd and Ferrum.
Time spent in nature is believed to benefit human’s health. To encourage more time outdoors and foster mental healing, two quite diverse agenc…
Localities across Southwest Virginia that filed suit against opioid distributors have received their first payments from a settlement reached …
A Wytheville man is behind bars on two child pornography charges following Monday’s grand jury session.