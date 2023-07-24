Wythe County Public Schools received accolades at the recent National Training Seminar for Jobs for America’s Graduates held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Wythe County partners with Jobs for Virginia’s Graduates, an affiliate of JAG, to help at-risk students graduate from high school and find success via college or career opportunities. According to its website, since 1998 JVG has helped more than 12,000 students overcome barriers to success and graduate. Wythe County was recognized at the national meeting because its JVG participants performed very well in outcome standards, beating the Virginia state average in four out of six categories.

JVG specialists, or job coaches, work with students during their senior year of high school. They offer skills training, interview coaching, and place students in internships based on their interests. The coaches then follow up with students for one year after graduation, providing support and collecting data.

Six categories are used to evaluate the program’s success: contact rate, graduation rate, employment rate, full-time employment rate, positive outcome rate, and further education rate. Contact rate requires JVG specialists to touch base with graduates each month for one year to assess outcomes. Wythe County’s contact rate was 100% last year, exceeding the JAG standard of 95% and showing the strong connection between coaches and graduates.

Graduation rate includes the number of JVG seniors who complete the requirements for earning a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent. Wythe County participants came in with a 90% graduation rate, slightly below JAG and JVG standards. Employment rate assesses the number of participates working either full or part time in the year after graduation. Wythe County participants reported a 76% employment rate, just below the state average but above the national average. Full-Time Employment statistics reveal if participants meet the JAG standard of working 30 hours or more per week. 93% of Wythe County’s 2022 JVG participants fit that requirement.

The Positive Outcome Rate looks at the number of program participants who go on to military service, two- or four-year post-secondary training, industry certification, or enter the workforce. Wythe County reported 97% positive outcomes, exceeding both JAG and JVG standards. Finally, 97% of Wythe County participants enrolled in further education, which could include a post-secondary program or and industry-standard credential.

According to Dr. Becki James, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, the JVG program in Wythe County started with establishing a job coach at the Wythe County Technology Center. The idea was that this was a central location and a good place to reach students from throughout the county. The program was so successful that the county received a second grant to establish a JVG job coach at Rural Retreat High School. This year, the county has received another grant to place a job coach and JVG programming at Fort Chiswell High School.

James is very excited about the success of the program and would like to find more community businesses to partner with JVG participants.

To learn more about the Jobs for Virginia Graduates program, or to partner with the program, please contact James in the WCPS central office at 276-228-5411 or visit the JVG website at https://jobsforvagrads.org.