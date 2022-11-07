Book Walks planned through month

First Steps, an initiative of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, is holding “Book Walks” throughout the month of November to engage families and share resources about early education and childcare. First Steps is a network of early childhood professionals and advocates who want to help young children and families thrive.

Placed at several locations around the New River Valley, each Book Walk features pages of a children’s book spread out along a walking path that can be read as community members traverse the path. Currently, six book walks are available throughout the region, with plans to add two others. First Steps worked together with the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, United Way of Southwest Virginia, and Blacksburg High School DECA to develop the walks, and each one is generously sponsored by a local civic organization or early education provider.

“We hope children of all ages will get out and enjoy the Book Walks,” said Meghan Pfleiderer, member of the First Steps leadership team. “The Book Walks are an opportunity to check out different parts of the beautiful New River Valley, get some exercise and fresh air, and perhaps some nostalgia with If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and other favorites from the series.”

Each book walk will feature several signs that share tips and activities designed to support healthy development and promote school readiness. They will also provide QR codes to access more information and resources, such as help finding quality childcare, accessing childcare subsidies, advocating for young children, and how to get involved in First Steps.

The Book Walks will be available until the end of November. More information can be found at cfnrv.org/firststeps.

First Steps Book Walks – Books & Locations

“Give a Mouse a Cookie”

Bisset Park in Radford City (23 Berkley Williams Dr, Radford) sponsored by Radford Child Development Inc.

Pearisburg Library in Giles County (209 Fort Branch Rd, Pearisburg) sponsored by Giles Early Education Project

Location TBA in Floyd County

“Give a Moose a Muffin”

Virginia Tech Duck Pond in Blacksburg (705 W Campus Dr, Blacksburg) sponsored by Virginia Tech’s Child Development Center for Learning & Research

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library in Christiansburg (125 Sheltman St, Christiansburg) sponsored by Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library

Location TBA in Giles County sponsored by Giles County Kiwanis Club

“Give a Pig a Pancake”

Randolph Park in Dublin (5100 Alexander Rd, Dublin) sponsored by NRCA Head Start

Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum in Christiansburg (Uptown Christiansburg Mall, 782 New River Rd, Christiansburg) sponsored by Rainbow Riders