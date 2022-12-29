Two charged in Wytheville burglary, theft

Wytheville police have charged two felons in connection with a December break-in at a now-closed hotel and the theft of tools.

One of the suspects was free on bond while awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Michael Justin Clemons, 46, of Wytheville was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and misdemeanor larceny.

According to his arrest warrants, Clemons is accused of taking household items from the estate of Barbara Hodge and various tools belonging to Franklin Centeno. The burglary charges related to a break-in at room 116 at the Oyo Hotel.

Given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Clemons is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 13, 2023, in Wythe County General District Court.

Clemons was free on a $2,000 bond before picking up the new charges.

Living at the Oyo Hotel at the time, he was arrested on July 19 and charged with felony drug possession and buying or receiving stolen goods (an iPad).

Both charges were certified to a grand jury on Nov. 3.

His criminal record includes convictions for drug distribution and probation violation, according to court documents.

Clemons’ co-defendant in the grand larceny and burglary cases, 49-year-old Jeffrey Dean Coleman of Pearisburg, formerly of Wytheville, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the WPD.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary related to the Oyo Hotel and conspiracy to commit grand larceny related to the stolen tools.

Held on a $3,000 bond, Coleman also has prior drug convictions.

His preliminary hearing is also set for Feb. 13, 2023.