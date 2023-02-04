Southwest Virginia native Robert “Rusty” Little has joined the Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia as director of finance.

Little brings more than three decades of experience in accounting and finance positions to the foundation, where he will be responsible for financial forecasting and planning to help serve the collective health needs of Washington, Grayson, Russell and Smyth counties.

“Rusty’s experience and skills will make him a great asset to our organization,” said Sean McMurray, executive director of the Wellspring Foundation. “He will play a key role in helping us enhance the health and wellbeing of our neighbors throughout our service region.”

For nearly 25 years, Little served in numerous roles at Highlands Union Bank that involved accounting and finance-related responsibilities, including chief accounting officer, chief risk officer and secretary to the board of directors.

He was also responsible for overseeing Highlands Union Bank’s annual budgeting, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, asset/liability management, and coordinating regulatory and external audits, along with managing the company’s shareholder services.

“I’m excited to work for an organization that has such incredible potential to provide tangible, long-term benefits to its defined areas of interest, including healthcare, children and families, education, workforce development and economic development,” Little said.

“All are critical components that are required for our region to flourish. As a lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia, I feel privileged to become part of a team that can assist in this transformation.”

Before joining the foundation, Little served as controller for the Washington County Service Authority, where he was responsible for managing all accounting-related functions and budgeting, along with serving as a member of the capital improvement funding, planning and leadership teams.

“The foundation has a strong, collaborative management team and board of directors that have a deep understanding of the challenges affecting our region,” Little said. “I look forward to helping direct the Foundation’s resources to provide effective solutions that address the complex issues experienced in our service area and will make a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

Little earned his bachelor’s degree from King University and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management, held at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

He resides in Bristol, Virginia, with his daughter and is an outdoors enthusiast.