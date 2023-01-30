EXTENSION ANSWERS: Bringing back the berry program

This spring the Bland County Extension Office will again be offering the Bland County Berry Program. By signing up you will receive plants as well as education information including: how to fertilize, grow, control insects, and disease. Strawberry plants will come in bundles of 25 and are $12/bundle. This year we are offering raspberry plug plants at $8 per plant.

Signups/orders for this program need to be made by Wednesday March 1. You can call or go by the Extension office for more information. If you have any questions that the Extension office can help with, please contact Hunter Romano at 276 688 3542 or by email at romano@vt.edu. As a reminder, we are able to provide diagnostic services such as soil sampling, weed identification, insect identification, plant disease identification, and can assist with forage sampling.