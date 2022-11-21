Appraisers begin work on Smyth's next real estate tax reassessment

Work to gather the information necessary for the next real estate tax reassessment is underway in Smyth County and will continue for some time.

Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson announced recently that assessors are in the field and will continue to be for about the next year.

In late 2021, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors asked county staff to take steps to conduct reassessments every four years. This change is expected to make any tax increases that occur easier for residents to bear as they should be smaller than those that that came with the six-year reassessment schedule that the county had used.

The next reassessment will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Richardson advised that all personnel with the contracted reassessment company, Pearson’s Appraisal Service Inc., will have identification badges and their vehicles will also have identification.

Richardson added, “We’re very fortunate that most of the assessors are from Smyth County and are very good to work with.”

He encouraged anyone with questions to call his office at 276-782-4040.

For reassessments, the county hires specialized appraisal firms to assess the value of each of Smyth’s 22,000 land parcels.

Last year, Assistant County Administrator Lisa Richardson, reported that the 2020 reassessment cost $291,124.05. The fees were paid over three fiscal years beginning in 2018-19 as the assessment can take a year or more to complete. The 2020 reassessment took about 18 months to finish.

While the expense to the county would increase with more frequent assessments, upticks in revenue from increased property values are expected to cover the extra costs.

State law caps the reassessment period at six years. It is also state law that requires each locality to periodically perform a general reassessment to determine each property’s fair market value and its equalization in value to similar properties.

Appraisers use data from Smyth County and the surrounding area to determine property values.

Smyth County has gone back and forth between four- and six-year intervals. In 2009, officials switched from a six-year schedule to every four years. In 2016, they again returned to the six-year schedule.

If economic forces merit a change, the supervisors can adjust the timetable.

Last year, Richardson recommended that they shorten the reassessment period because, with low-interest rates, the housing market had exploded.