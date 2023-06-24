Smyth County Public Library is having a busy summer, so I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the many programs and services available.

Summer Reading ProgramAll three SCPL locations are offering story times each week as well as fun family events on Thursdays. Check out the calendar of events at scplva.net for specifics about each event, times, and locations.

Technology Help SCPL launched a Digital Navigator program in June to help Smyth County residents to access and make use of the internet. Need help finding an affordable home internet plan? Don’t know which device is best suited to your needs?

Unsure of how to use a feature on your phone? Need to submit a form online? Call 276-783-2323 to set up a 1:1 appointment with one of the digital navigators who will help to answer your questions.

Seed Library Visit or call the Chilhowie branch to get some seeds to grow vegetables, flowers, or herbs and share seeds from your plants at the end of the season. The Chilhowie Garden club is offering garden art classes from 12:30-2 p.m. on Fridays in June and July. Call 276-646-3404 to register for the classes.

Book Donations The main library in Marion is again accepting book donations on behalf of the Friends of the Marion Library. Donations may be left at the circulation desk during regular business hours.

Online Meeting Room The main library in Marion has a private room available for telehealth appointments, Zoom calls, webinars, online job interviews, or any other digital meeting need. Reserve in advance at 276-783-2323; walk-ins are accommodated if the room is not already in use.

HAL Membership SCPL patrons will gain access to print materials from HAL member libraries starting on June 28.After July 1, SCPL patrons may use their SCPL library cards at any of the HAL libraries – Washington County, Tazewell County, Emory & Henry College, and King University. All SCPL locations will be closed to the public on June 26 and June 27 while SCPL records are transferred into the HAL computer system. SCPL patrons will not have online access to their accounts June 23-27.

Make the library part of your summer! All programs and services are free to patrons.