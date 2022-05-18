Shannan Miller to present concert at Royal Oak church on Saturday

As Shannan Miller stood at the beginning of 2022, she relied on one belief going forward. She declared, “Here we stand at the dawn of another new year, and one thing is certain: only Jesus can be our Hope and Peace.”

The singer/songwriter and worship leader made that declaration as she released a new album in January. This Saturday at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary, Miller will present a free concert at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church in Marion featuring songs from that album, “He Shall Be Our Peace.”

In addition to the music, Miller said the evening event will feature “personal testimony and scripture that corresponds to the writing of these songs.”

Miller’s lyrics are inspired and taken from scripture. The album’s opening track, “I’ve got a Savior,” features an entire verse from Psalm 73.

The album also connected musicians from Bristol and ETSU with others in South Africa.

Louis Brittz, Celebration Church’s worship pastor, had worked with Miller on another project.

“One day in early January 2021,” Miller said, “Louis shared that his musician friends in South Africa were still struggling as most of the country was still very much shut down. I went to Louis and told him I could give them some work if he would produce the album [He Shall Be Our Peace].”

She doesn’t regret the decision.

“The musicians’ abilities were impeccable,” she declared

Brittz also sings harmonies and plays guitar for some of the album’s eight songs. The world-renowned Dave Eggar performs on cello on the album, and the ETSU Gospel choir performs on the last song.

Eggar told Tom Netherland, writing for the Bristol Herald Courier, “If contemporary Christian music sounded like Shannan’s album, I would listen to more contemporary Christian music.”

Britzz told Netherland, “Shannan is a great songwriter. I hear Dianna Krall in her music. I heard that writing style in Shannan’s music. So, I said, I have the musicians for this. They live and breathe this stuff and they’re Christians. I told them to play what they feel.”

Miller grew up attending church and can’t remember a time when she didn’t know of God. Her decision to commit her life to Christ came early. She made that commitment at 12.

She also can’t remember a time in her life when music wasn’t part of her. She studied classical piano for eight years as a child. Then, a time came when she had to choose between her piano lessons and sports.

Sports won, temporarily. Yet, Miller said, she never stopped playing the piano. “Music has always been my escape from the world.”

Her music and faith always went hand in hand. She grew up singing in the choir and doing special music at church. In high school, she served as a church pianist on several occasions. Then, she accepted a post as a worship leader and “grew into a calling where I felt like I had been equipped to serve.”

Now, Miller is delighted to be performing live shows once again.

However, she acknowledged that while “the pandemic was such a time of uncertainty, it really was a sweet time for me and my family. The fact that the world shut down and we had no sports schedules nor set school times was actually wonderful! We had time to breathe and time for family. The slower pace and solitude were welcome to our otherwise very busy schedules.”

Brittz encouraged members of his worship team, including Miller, “to write some songs specifically about what God may be saying to us during the time.”

As a result, “Watch and Wait,” an album for the time, was released May 8, 2020. Miller wrote two songs on that album - “Watch and Wait” and “Confident.”

The pandemic brought another change for Miller and her family. She explained, “When the fall came around and the pandemic was still a big question mark, two of my three children withdrew from public school to home school, while the other chose to do online learning with the public school. My daily life definitely changed when I began to instruct two kids every day!”

Family is quite important to Miller. Coming to downtown Marion’s Royal Oak church celebrates a key beginning in her family. Her husband, Brian, asked her to marry him in the church. Brian grew up in the church and family members still attend and serve through Royal Oak.

“Coming to Royal Oak feels like coming to worship and share with church family,” Miller said.

To learn more about Miller, visit www.shannanmillermusic.com.

Her albums, “He Shall Be Our Peace” and “Pressed, But Not Crushed,” can be bought there, through Apple and Amazon stores, and is available on streaming sites.

This is Miller’s second concert at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. At an earlier visit, the Rev. Alan Gray, Royal Oak’s pastor, had heard Miller perform a concert in Bristol. He said, “She did a great job of fostering a sense of worship.” Her stories of each song’s background, he said, “drew the audience in.”