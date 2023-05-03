Saltville Medical Center’s optometrist, Dr. Brandol Blevins, and his optometric assistant, Laura Greer, presented a program to the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club on diabetes and its impact on vision. The club members were appreciative of the program and its information.
