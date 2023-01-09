WCC Jamboree slated for Jan. 21

Wytheville Community College is sponsoring its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree, this time featuring Jerry Steinberg & His Dixie Blue Grass Boys and the New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters on Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m.

The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus located at 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville.

Jerry Steinberg and his Dixie Blue Grass Boys is a traditional band featuring three-part harmony as well as instrumentals. The band consists Jerry Steinberg- Bass, Adam Borrows- Fiddle and Mandolin, Mikayla Burrows- Guitar, and Lee Dunbar- Banjo. Jerry Steinberg is from Salem, Virginia, and plays the doghouse bass. He has worked with Jim Eanes, Curly Seckler and the Nashville Grass, and Jimmy Martin and the Sunny Mountain Boys.

The New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters come from the musically-rich region surrounding Galax. Known for playing high-energy dance tunes, the group has won the prestigious first-place old-time band prize at the Old Fiddlers' Convention in Galax for eight different years. The Bogtrotters have played at several notable festivals, including the Chicago Folk Festival, Merlefest, and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Jerry Steinberg & His Dixie Blue Grass Boys will perform at 7 p.m., and the New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will perform at 8 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.

WCC