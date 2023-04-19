The Wytheville Concert Series will present the Rainier Trio’s new “All-American Program” in Wytheville Community College’s Snyder Auditorium on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

The trio will entertain the audience with excerpts from Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Porgy and Bess” and “An American in Paris,” Copeland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo, and Joplin Ragtime. Broadway songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and others are expected to leave audience members with a spring in their steps.

The Rainier Trio is comprised of brothers, Kevin and Bryan Matheson on violin and viola, and pianist Brenda Wittwer.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Wytheville Concert Series and the Wytheville Community College Food Bank.

Wytheville Concert Series performances are presented by Wytheville Community College, St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church, the WCC Educational Foundation, and the MacDowell Music Club.