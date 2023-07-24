Marion swimmers performed well at a Saturday, July 15, meet, facing off with others from the Highlands Association.

Several of the Marion Marlins team received trophies in the event, including Emily Corona, who scored first place in the girls 8 and under; Maggie Evans, who took third in the girls 9 and 10 group; Jadewyn Ringley, who was second in the 9-10 girls; Lily Kate Smith, who was first in the girls 9-10; Micah Owens, who was first in the boys 11-12; Autumn Street, who finished second in the 11-12 girls; and Madeline Stewart, who finished third in the girls 15-18.

The girls swim team placed second overall at the meet.

Corona took first in the 8 and under 100 meter individual medley with a time of 2:09.56. She was first too in the 25 meter freestyle, clocking in at 21.48. A time of 28.88 in the 25 meter back, gave Corona first in the tat event as well. She was first in the 25 fly, finishing in 29.37. A time of 51.50 in the 50 meter free was good for first, too.

Ringley took first in the 9-10 girls 100 meter IM, clocking in at 1:55.08.

In the 9-10 girls 25 meter freestyle, Smith took first with an 18.17, followed by Maggie Evans, who finished in 18.47. Ringley was third, clocking in at 18.73, and Presley Tuggle took fifth with a time of 21.26.

Evans claimed first in the 50 meter breast stroke, clocking in at 54.49.

In the 250-meter back stroke, Smith raced to first with a time of 22.61. Tuggle was second, finishing in 25.67, and Evans claimed third with a 26.20 finish.

In the 25 fly, Smith claimed first with a 20.93 race. Ringley’s 22.05 earned her second, and Evans finished fourth with a time of 24.65. Tuggle came in fifth, clocking in at 25.19, and Sara Totten claimed ninth place, clocking in at 39.16.

Smith was first in the 50 free, posting a 40.85. Ringley’s 43.55 was good for second, with Tuggle following in third at 49.96. Totten took fifth with a 1:00.62 race.

In the 25 breast, Evans claimed first, finishing in 24.43. Ringley’s 24.70 earned her second, with Tuggle taking fourth at 29.64. Totten finished in 11th place, clocking in at 46.74.

Smith finished first in the 50 back, clocking in at 49.62. Totten’s 1:11.66 earned her fourth place.

The Marion team of Ringley, Evans, Tuggle and Smith were first in the 200 meter freestyle relay, posting a winning time of 3:07.03. Smith, Evans, Tuggle and Ringley were first, too in the 100 medley relay, clocking in at 1:40.80.

Owens claimed first in the 100 IM, posting a 1:40.42 finish in the 11-12 age group. Owens captured first too in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:29.96. A time of 48.78 in the 50 breast, gave Owens first in that race as well. Owens ws first in the 50 fly, posting a time of 48.54. Owens finished second in the 25 back, clocking in at 24.05.

Emerson Street took second in the 50 back race, clocking in at 54.08. Street took first in the 50 free, posting a time of 37.98. Street’s 22.22 finish in the 25 meter fly was good for third.

Autumn Street earned first in the 100 meter IM in the girls 11-12 age group, clocking in at 1:46.60. Street was second in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:28.91. She nabbed first in the 50 free, posting a time of 40.49. A 24.27 finish in the 25 back was good for first, too. She took third in the 25 fly, clocking in at 22.02.

In the boys 8 and under, 5-year-old Holden Tuggle took fourth in the 25 meter free, clocking in at 47.19. He finished fourth, too, in the 25 back stroke, with a time of 50.59.

Zachary Morris claimed first in the 50 meter breast stroke in the boys 13- and 14 group, clocking in at 41.47. Morris was second in the 50 free, with a time of 36.39. Morris raced to first in the 50 fly with a time of 38.57.

Jovi Stamper finished second in the 13-14 boys 100 meter backstroke, clocking in at 2:23.17. Stamper was fourth in the 100 free, finishing in 1:42.58. He claimed sixth in the 50 free with a time of 51.41. Stamper took second in the 50 meter backs, touching the wall at 1:15.06.

In the mixed 13-14 2—free relay, Emerson Street, Autumn Street, Jovi Stamper and Owens took second with a time of 2:48.52. The team of Stamper, Emerson Street, Owens and Autumn Street finished second in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 3:28.83.

Madeline Stewart claimed second in the 200 IM in the 15- to 18-year-old group, clocking in at 4:30.05. Stewart took second in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:31.83. She clocked in at 42.84 in the 50 free, good for third, and also took third in the 50 back with a time of 55.15. Stewart was second in in the 50 fly, touching the wall at 1:00.04.