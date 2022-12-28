THS students hoping community projects get them to Disneyworld

DECA students at Tazewell High School are hoping to go Disneyworld next spring.

That is where the organization will hold its national competition for marketing and other projects student work on all year. Before they can go to Disneyworld the projects have to be among the top entries at the district and state levels.

District competition has already taken place and the next stop is Virginia Beach for the state-level competition. Several students worked on projects that benefited the school and community.

In addition to hoping the projects qualify for nationals, those involved hope younger students will be inspired to keep the work going.

DECA Nationals last year inspired Jaden Redd and Taryn Stiltner to create a news broadcast for the school.

The sports marketing students saw representatives of other schools interviewing classmates and decided to make it their own.

“We saw that would be something cool to bring to our school and put a smile on the faces of the students,” Redd said.

Both said the project has been well received and has inspired them.

Redd has always wanted a career in nursing but says she could see herself in the broadcast journalism field. Stiltner wants to be a teacher but said she would consider teaching journalism.

Talan Hall and Jason Vadola did a community awareness project for alopecia and are planning other things to promote awareness of the medical condition that causes hair loss.

Macie Alford and her cohorts decided to make the Puppy Pantry their project and have given out 20 bags of food so far. They hoped to give out 20 to 30 more bags before semester break.

“There are many kids here that don’t really have the necessities. We wanted to make an impact on student lives,” Alford said. “We give out canned food as well as hygiene products.”

The group has enlisted community businesses and civic groups to help stock the pantry. Alford, a senior, said she hopes other students will keep the project going in future years.

Ethan Pugalee is doing a project in conjunction the animal shelter getting donations of pet food and other items. He also hopes to work with the shelter on an adoption day in the coming year.

DECA students also assisted the Communities in Schools program with its Christmas shopping for less fortunate students. Communities in Schools works to assist students with a variety of needs.

THS students who placed in district competition are listed below.

First place: Ella Laney Entrepreneurship, Ricky Compton Food marketing, Greta Cline, automotive services technology.

Second place: Taylan Hall, business services marketing, David Boothe Retail services marketing, Taryn Stiltner marketing communications, Macie Alford, human resources management, Ethan Pugalee, sports and entertainment marketing.

Third place: Arianna Hodges hotel and lodging marketing, Hanna Lawson personal finance literacy, Katie Large, principals of finance, Gunnar Dixon, principals of hospitality and tourism, Hunter Snapp principals of marketing, Leah Keene job interview, Isabella Waddell social media

Fifth place: Haleigh Church quick serve restaurant marketing, Deanna Hickman principals of marketing, Jordan Tibbs job interview