Dear Editor:
I’d like to give a special thank-you to Winter Honey leaders, Dr. John Willis, Bethany Elkins, and Reece Strong for the opportunity they extended to the Tazewell County Public Library Foundation Board of Directors to co-host, “Books, Bees, & Bargains” during Winter Honey month as part of the capital fundraising campaign for the revitalization of the Richlands Branch Library.
Hundreds of donated books were made available through the “Friends” of the Library, another nonprofit organization of the Tazewell County Public Library system. These books are collected from all four branches across Tazewell County as well as books donated from patrons of the Library for this annual fundraising book sale. All proceeds were given to the Foundation Board for the current Richlands Branch Library Project. Amity Layne, one of the amazing Friends of the Library, directed this book collection and set up. She worked tirelessly alongside of volunteer students from Richlands High School: Ashlyn, Cole, Hunter, and Collin; as well as Ciji Jackson, and ten student volunteers she brought from the Richlands Tabernacle Christian Academy. Other volunteers helping were John Willis, Jane Sorsen, Rachel Roberts, and Aaron Roberts. Valerie Rose, one of the five Directors on the Foundation Board, welcomed each guest as they entered the doors with Bit-O-Honey, a chance to enter a drawing for a basket donated by Amanda Killen, our Capitol Fundraising manager, and the renderings by Huber Architecture of the Richlands Library. The Foundation Board of Directors wants each vendor, donor, and guest to know we greatly appreciate you taking time to make this book sale an awesome event! TCPL staff members Tammy Powers, Jade Crabtree, and Jami McDonald, the Richlands Branch manager, spend their time Saturday selling books, collecting donations, and spreading the word about
our exciting Library projects, programs, and MORE!
Keep your eyes and ears open for more news about the work at the Richlands Branch Library as the windows were ordered around the first of this year and will soon be installed by one of Richlands’ hometown Class A contractors, Jamie Tuggle and Southwest Developing, Inc.
Sincerely,
Regina Roberts
Foundation Board of Directors President