Hundreds of donated books were made available through the “Friends” of the Library, another nonprofit organization of the Tazewell County Public Library system. These books are collected from all four branches across Tazewell County as well as books donated from patrons of the Library for this annual fundraising book sale. All proceeds were given to the Foundation Board for the current Richlands Branch Library Project. Amity Layne, one of the amazing Friends of the Library, directed this book collection and set up. She worked tirelessly alongside of volunteer students from Richlands High School: Ashlyn, Cole, Hunter, and Collin; as well as Ciji Jackson, and ten student volunteers she brought from the Richlands Tabernacle Christian Academy. Other volunteers helping were John Willis, Jane Sorsen, Rachel Roberts, and Aaron Roberts. Valerie Rose, one of the five Directors on the Foundation Board, welcomed each guest as they entered the doors with Bit-O-Honey, a chance to enter a drawing for a basket donated by Amanda Killen, our Capitol Fundraising manager, and the renderings by Huber Architecture of the Richlands Library. The Foundation Board of Directors wants each vendor, donor, and guest to know we greatly appreciate you taking time to make this book sale an awesome event! TCPL staff members Tammy Powers, Jade Crabtree, and Jami McDonald, the Richlands Branch manager, spend their time Saturday selling books, collecting donations, and spreading the word about