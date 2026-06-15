Road work begins on Monroe Staff reports Jun 15, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Crews are working to re-align Monroe Street and to make the area safer for motorists. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff reports Work began last week on a Virginia Department of Transportation initiative to make West Lee Highway safer.kAm%C277:4 492?86D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 56E@FC[ H:== 36 :? 67764E E9C@F89 s646>36C[ 2D H@C<6CD 2=:8? |@?C@6 $EC66E 2?5 C65F46 EC@F3=6D H:E9 EFC?:?8 :?E@ u@@5 r:EJ 7C@> (6DE {66 w:89H2J]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E[ H9:49 8@E F?56CH2J @? yF?6 ``[ H:== C62=:8? (6DE |@?C@6 $EC66E ?@CE9 =68 E@ >2E49 E96 D@FE9 =68 @? E96 @E96C D:56 @7 &$ w:89H2J ``] |@G:?8 E96 C@25 H:== :?4C62D6 E96 5:DE2?46 36EH66? E96 C@25 2?5 E96 D:8?2= =:89E @? (6DE |2:? $EC66E 2?5 4C62E6 2 DEC2:89E A2E9 24C@DD E96 9:89H2J[ C65F4:?8 E96 492?46 @7 4@==:D:@?D 4C@DD:?8 (6DE {66]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@?[ 2 C2:D65 >65:2? H:== 36 :?DE2==65 2=@?8 (6DE {66 w:89H2J[ AC6G6?E:?8 5C:G6CD 7C@> >2<:?8 =67E EFC?D :?E@ @C @FE @7 E96 u@@5 r:EJ A2C<:?8 =@E] s65:42E65 =67E EFC? =2?6D 7C@> (6DE {66 w:89H2J @?E@ |@?C@6 $EC66E H:== 36 25565 :? 3@E9 5:C64E:@?D[ 4FEE:?8 324< @? E96 492?46D 7@C C62C\6?5 4@==:D:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Virginia Quilt Museum announces Stitching Together History: 250 Quilts Commemorating the Commonwealth kAmr@F?4:= :? a_ab 82G6 :ED 3=6DD:?8 E@ E96 's~% AC@;64E]k^AmkAm!2CE @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@?’D $>2CE $42=6 AC@8C2>[ E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 |@?C@6 $EC66E 2?5 (6DE {66 w:89H2J 3642>6 >@C6 4C@H565 @?46 E96 u@@5 r:EJ @A6?65]k^Am kAm%96 's~% $>2CE $42=6 AC@8C2> :D 2 AC@46DD E92E 96=AD E96 DE2E6 >66E:?8 4C:E:42= EC2?DA@CE2E:@? ?665D FD:?8 =:>:E65 E2I 5@==2CD] xE 6G2=F2E6D A@E6?E:2= EC2?DA@CE2E:@? AC@;64ED 32D65 @? <6J 724E@CD =:<6 9@H E96J :>AC@G6 D276EJ[ C65F46 4@?86DE:@?[ :?4C62D6 2446DD:3:=:EJ[ 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E[ AC@>@E6 677:4:6?E =2?5 FD6[ 2?5 27764E E96 6?G:C@?>6?E] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community.