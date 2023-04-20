Bald Knob is a good introduction to the challenges and rewards of bushwhacking. The actual bushwhack is only a small part of the hike and is short enough to be non-committing and the route finding is very straightforward. And it is just thick enough to be pesky and annoying but not so thick as to be frustrating and stop all forward movement. And there are no briers. The reward is a great view.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 North to Exit 150B to merge onto US-220 N toward Fincastle. After looping around and actually turning onto US-220 N, you will follow it for 35.2 miles, passing through Fincastle and Iron Gate. At the 34.2 mile mark you will keep right at the fork, following signs for US-60/US-220 N/I-64/Covington/Lexington and merge onto US-220 S/US-60 Business E/Grafton St. Immediately after passing beneath I-64 turn left onto the on ramp towards Covington. Follow I-64 W for 10.6 miles and take Exit 16B for Covington. At the end of the ramp ignore any GPS or Google Maps directions to continue straight ahead on Smoky Bear Lane. This leads about ½ mile to a gated USFS road. Instead you want to turn left onto US-220 N/US-60 W/E Madison St. Go 0.6 miles and turn right onto E Dolly Ann Dr, go about 250 feet, and turn right to continue on E Dolly Ann Dr/SR 625. Continue for 2.1 miles and the road turns to dirt and becomes FS-125. The remaining 4.1 miles have frequent potholes and some modest rocks closer to the end but most passenger cars should be able to handle it as long as you go slow enough to see and avoid the obstacles. Upon reaching a four way intersection, turn left and go another 250 feet to a wide parking area near a dilapidated old kiosk.

From this parking area you will see two roads continuing on. The one on the right is gated. Avoid it and take the one on the left that goes uphill and is deeply rutted and ungated. After walking a short distance, stay left at another obvious fork.

While the road remains rough and suitable only for high clearance 4WD vehicles, it quickly becomes much more pleasant to walk on. As you climb, you will notice numerous lesser roads turning off to the side. Avoid all of these and remain on the primary road. If you are unsure, refer to my track of the hike.

At about 2.3 miles you will reach the crest of the south ridge leading up to Bald Knob. The road will continue uphill just to the left of that crest, passing between the steel post of an old gate that is no longer there.

At 2.5 miles reach another old gate that is open. About 20 feet before reaching that gate, look for a faint path on the right going up the crest of the ridge towards some rocks. This is where the bushwhack starts and it is less than 2/10 of a mile long. Follow this path towards the rocks on the crest to your left and then as best you can stay on or very close to the crest but never crossing to its north side which will put you beneath the low cliffs on that side and also has thicker vegetation. Also, do not follow a faint path that diverges right from the crest. This eventually fizzles out and you will just have to work your way back up to the crest anyway. Occasionally you might find you need to move a few feet downhill to the right or south, but you should never need to go more than perhaps 15-20 feet away from the crest. The left or north side has drop offs and spots so keep an eye out for those. The woods here are not wide open by any means, but it is also not particularly thick. I would probably still avoid doing it in the height of the green season though as the views may be somewhat obstructed and the vegetation more troublesome. You will definitely have to push your way through a few branches of mountain laurel, but part of the route is semi-open as well. Just stay on the rocks as best you can and on the highest ground. You may even be able to follow bits and pieces of a faint path but nothing continuous or official and maintained. About 100-150 feet before the summit, you may see a small wooden cross but obviously higher terrain ahead. Keep going and you will see a second, larger cross by some rocks on the highest point. It is here, after having traveled off-trail less than 800 feet, that you reach the summit of Bald Knob and a nice view that I suspect very few people ever go to.

The view to the south reaches across the Great Valley to the peaks of the Blue Ridge and includes among other peaks Three Ridges, Bluff Mountain, and Flat Top and Sharp Top in the Peaks of Otter, but there are also Valley and Ridge peaks in the foreground to the left and right, including Big House Mountain.

Retrace your steps to complete the hike.