Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: June 24, 2023

Total Number of Head: 414

Total Sales: $419,769.09

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 270

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 173.00

401-600 lbs 188.00 to 231.00 AVG: 220.00

601-800 lbs 165.00 to 238.00 AVG: 224.00

801-1199 lbs 114.00 to 201.00 AVG: 181.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 133.00 to 244.00 AVG: 203.00 401-600 lbs 90.00 to 228.00 AVG: 206.00

601-800 lbs 64.00 to 215.00 AVG: 195.00

801-999 lbs 73.00 to 155.00 AVG: 133.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 130.00 to 229.00 AVG: 184.00

401-600 lbs 133.00 to 218.50 AVG: 198.00

601-800 lbs 113.00 to 227.00 AVG: 191.00

801-999 lbs 91.00 to 188.00 AVG: 155.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 59

COWS: 44.00 to 101.00 AVG: 81.00

BULLS: 90.00 to 128.00 AVG: 117.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 11 Sold by Head 40.00 to 180.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 32 Sold by Pound 70.00 to 180.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 8 110.00 to 210.00 AVG: 175.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 8 975.00 to 1550.00 AVG: 1300.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 15 700.00 to 1725.00 AVG: 1300.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 1175.00 to 2000.00 AVG: 1650.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Jun 22, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 151 head Feeder Steers 60 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 400- 500 234.00 500- 600 230.00 600- 700 225.50-235.50 800- 900 194.00-196.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 400- 500 240.00 700- 800 190.00-210.00 Feeder Heifers 61 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 190.00 400- 500 186.00 500- 600 199.00-223.00 600- 700 197.00-217.00 700- 800 187.00 800- 900 156.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 500- 600 190.00-196.00 600- 700 180.00-189.00 Feeder Bulls 30 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 400- 500 210.00 500- 600 202.00 600- 700 194.00-200.00 700- 800 190.00 900-1000 128.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 236.00 700- 800 192.00 Slaughter Cattle 79 head Slaughter Cows 51 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 1200-1600 93.00-95.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 105.00-110.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 92.00-106.00 1200-2000 86.00-104.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 110.00-114.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 850-1200 76.00 Slaughter Bulls 28 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 109.00-123.00 1500-2500 116.00-127.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 128.00-143.00 1500-2500 131.00-135.00 Cows Returned To Farm 5 head Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2-9 years old 1025-1585 1075.00-1675.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair Medium and Large 1, 3-9 years old with calves 75-250 lbs 1150-1700 1700.00-2375.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 2 head Beef Heifer Calves 50-100 100.00-300.00 per head Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov