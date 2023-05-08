After getting autopsy results on Friday, police have charged a Max Meadows man with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Charles Lee “Joey” Spain Jr. was arraigned Monday on the murder charge and a charge of defiling a dead human body. The 52-year-old was already being held on assault and strangulation charges related to 50-year-old Angela Dawn Spain, whose body was found on Thursday at a Lots Gap Road residence.

The medical examiner determined she died from blunt-force trauma to the head and strangulation, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers went to the Lots Gap Road house early Thursday morning after getting a call about an unresponsive female.

Police said Angela Spain had “suspicious” injuries to her face and neck, and Charles Spain admitted to putting his hands around his wife’s neck and hitting her with his hand.

Charles Spain said the two got into an argument that turned physical.

Throughout the day on Thursday, officers could be seen processing evidence at the residence.

Police executed a search warrant there, but the affidavit and results were sealed.

Being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Spain, who said he was a self-employed construction worker, got a court-appointed attorney to represent him on the charges.

His preliminary hearing will be held later this year in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.