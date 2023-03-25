How can you preach a full salvation but insist on only a partial gifting of the Holy Spirit?

I am 75 years old and received the baptism in the Spirit when I was only 20. I have spoken in tongues as the Spirit gave the ability. I have seen people healed, saved, delivered and a multitude of other events directly connected with the moving of the Spirit of God through man. In the last 50 plus years of being a born-again believer, I have personally experienced all the spiritual gifts. This has been a great source of help and encouragement to me over these many years. It bothers me that someone would preach that such a marvelous gift is no longer available to the believer.

Mark 3:28-29 Verily I say unto you, All sins shall be forgiven unto the sons of men, and blasphemies wherewith soever they shall blaspheme: But he that shall blaspheme against the Holy Ghost hath never forgiveness, but is in danger of eternal damnation:

To speak foolishly against the Holy Spirit is eternally dangerous. That foolishness may be ignored depending on how much you really understand of the workings of the Holy Spirit. To speak without understanding you may be considered a “fool” [one who is void of spiritual understanding]. But the greatest danger of being guilty is after having an encounter with the workings of the Holy Spirit and then to deny they exist or attribute them to the works of the devil. Having known and then to speak against him is blasphemy.

The Holy Spirit has been at work since creation. God spoke it; the Holy Spirit brought it to pass. In the Old Testament, men were moved by the Spirit and carried off gates to the city, outran the king’s chariot, pulled down the walls of a great temple, killed a thousand men with the jawbone of an ass. Dozens of other witnesses to the working of the Holy Spirit fill the scriptures.

The Spirit came upon Jesus as he was baptized. Why? Because he was man, as are we, and he needed the help provided by the Spirit that remained with him throughout his time on earth.

Acts 1:4-5 And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me. For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence.

In the upper room they were filled with the Spirit and spoke in tongues as the Spirit gave the utterance. Days later this same group was told to receive the promise of the Father. Acts 1:8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.

Let me try to explain the difference between the two events. To be filled with the Spirit is the gift of God and is beneficial to one’s personal relationship with God. To be baptized in the Spirit is the fulfillment of promise to receive power to do the work of God. To be baptized is to overflow, to be immersed in. It is more than filled. It is the letting out of what is in you in, expressions of power to minister as did Jesus and his disciples.

The big question is: “Is this experience or promise still available for today? Is it for me?”

The answer is yes! And Yes! The normal response from those who witness the gifts of the Spirit for the first time is to try and rationalize what is going on. (Acts 2:13 Others mocking said, These men are full of new wine.)

You cannot rationalize the supernatural. If seeing and hearing are true witnesses, then one must believe the scriptures above all-natural reasoning.

Is the promise for you? Acts 2:38-39 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.

If you have been called by God to repentance and salvation, then the promise is still in effect. The premium has been paid in full. All that is left is to believe and receive.