Saltville store wins overall beautification award

At its Nov. 17 annual dinner, the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Overall Area Beautification Award winner. With more than 1,100 votes, this year's winner was the Saltville Emporium from the Saltville District. In 2019, Dale Presnell and Tim Henry opened the emporium. Over the past three and a half years, the retail business has grown and helped shape the landscape of downtown Saltville.
