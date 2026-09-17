I-81 wreck claims life of juvenile SPorter Sep 17, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 claimed the life of a youth on Thursday afternoon.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ E96 HC64< @44FCC65 :? E96 D@FE93@F?5 =2?6D 2E E96 ec\>:=6 >2C<6C 36EH66? #FC2= #6EC62E 2?5 (JE96G:==6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 '$! ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 AC6=:>:?2CJ :?G6DE:82E:@? :?5:42E65 2 y66A r@>A2DD H2D D=@H:?8 :? E96 =67E =2?6 3642FD6 @7 EC277:4 H96? :E H2D C62C\6?565 2E 2 9:89 C2E6 @7 DA665 3J 2 v|r t?G@J] k^AmkAmp ;FG6?:=6 A2DD6?86C :? E96 y66A[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E9C66 25F=E A2DD6?86CD[ DF776C65 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D :? E96 4@==:D:@?] %96 J@F?8DE6C DF44F>365 E@ E96:C :?;FC:6D 2E E96 9@DA:E2=] %96 ;FG6?:=6 H2D H62C:?8 2 D62E36=E]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAm%96 E9C66 25F=E A2DD6?86CD’ :?;FC:6D 2C6 ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8] k^AmkAm%96 '$! D2:5 E92E E96 5C:G6C @7 E96 v|r[ z2E9=66? v2;6HD<:[ eh[ @7 !=2:?7:6=5[ }]y][ DF776C65 D6C:@FD 3FE ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D] v2;6HD<: H2D 492C865 H:E9 C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8]k^AmkAm%96 4C2D9 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?] k^AmkAm':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 H2D :?G6DE:82E:?8 2 4@==:D:@? :? E96 ?@CE93@F?5 =2?6D @7 x\g` :? E96 D2>6 2C62 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 72E2= 4C2D9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid…