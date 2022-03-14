 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $209,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $209,000

Welcome home to your charming farmhouse in beautiful Rural Retreat. There are 3 bedrooms 1 1/12 bath, original hardwoods throughout the home with a beautiful country kitchen. This home has a brand new metal roof, heat pumps, large yard, spacious front and side porches. All the original character has been kept while adding modern touches. Set up your private showing now before this one is gone.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished. Plans to renovate the nearby carwash are also in the works. 

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.