Athletes of the Week

Jake PauleyJake is chosen for the first time following Bears’ wins over Giles and Rural Retreat. Jake hit 12 of 20 shots from the floor with a pair of treys while adding two free throws to finish the week with 28 points. He was also credited with 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists, and two blocked shots.
Chloe DillowChloe is chosen after her efforts in wins over Giles and Rural Retreat. She made good on 13 field goals in 26 attempts, including two treys. She also hit five free throws in seven tries to finish the week with 33 points. Additionally, she collected 12 steals, four assists, and three rebounds.