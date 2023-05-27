Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient. (Read verses 28-32.)

2 Timothy 3:8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.

Titus 1:16 They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

Reprobate: 1. Deviating from what is considered moral, right, proper, or good. (Adjective)

2. A person without moral scruples. (Noun)

3. (theology) abandon to eternal damnation. (verb)

Being of a reprobate mind is a choice they make because they do not want to retain God in their knowledge. Why do you think it is so? It is revealed in the story of the wealthy young man that desired to know how to attain eternal life but chose his wealth because it meant more to him. He had worked to do all the right things but when confronted with facing the real issue holding him back, his love of money, he chose money.

Can you even imagine how much Jesus must have wanted to call him back as the young man turned to walk away? But the decision was the young man’s alone.

Our nation is in the midst of the same decision that the young man was in. In this nation, born out of a desire to be free to worship God without ungodly political oversight, we have had many years of prosperity and favor with God. Now the time has swung to where people of reprobate minds are in government at all levels. The media no longer reports news; it creates news to benefit the powers that be with little to no regard for facts or truth.

In a nation, such as America, where God has been acknowledged in every aspect of our growth, it is impossible to think that those in influential positions have no idea of God’s blessings and protection upon us. That leaves us with only one conclusion and that is their choice has been made not to retain the knowledge of God but rather seek after wealth and power. What that means is that they like the rich young man have chosen the things of this world instead of the things of God. They have turned and walked away and now the results are popping up everywhere.

The United Methodists have lost more than 2,000 churches, I believe, because the leadership has chosen to accept blatant perversion and rebellion against all that God stands for. It is happening all around us. Denominations, local churches, schools are all falling into this trap but doing so willingly. What else but a reprobate mind will cause a parent to allow their 6 year old to choose what gender they want to be?

What went on in Sodom and Gomorrah does not even compare with the evils taking place today. It was because of man’s depravity that God sent his son to die for our sins that we might be set free and forgiven. They chose to forget God and when depravity was at its highest, God said, “No more.” Then he sent judgement.

God is the same yesterday, today and forever. He changes not. If Sodom and Gomorrah were judged, how much more will all the reprobates be judged?

This thing about his son dying for us to save us is no game. If you trample on the blood of Christ, you have rejected God. Righteous judgement will follow because God is a righteous judge. What one is guilty of, any who follow the same path can expect the same measure of judgement.

I hear that many are asking God to send that judgement. Be careful what you ask for because when the judgement is finally poured out it will begin in His own house because it was our responsibility to stand fast against the evil tide. If we have allowed the fire of the Spirit and the power God bestowed on the church to turn into burning embers, we will answer for it.

We were to resist evil and to fight the good fight of faith, UNTIL HE COMES. Church, get your houses cleaned up and believe for revival or get ready for the last trumpet call.